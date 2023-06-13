Two Indonesian fishing boats detained for encroaching into Malaysian waters

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two Indonesian boats with eight crew members onboard for encroaching into Malaysian waters yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the two boats were detained at 28 and 30 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Kendi at 10.13 am.

“Checks revealed that there were four crew members, including an Indonesian skipper, on the first boat which was laden with 400 kilogrammes of marine catch.

“The second boat, with four Indonesian crew members, including a skipper, has 100 kilogrammes of marine catch. All the suspects, aged between 13 and 20, failed to produce any identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (A) of the Fisheries Act 1985 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. -Bernama