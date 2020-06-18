Two Indonesians in Sarawak flee after testing positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Two Indonesians have fled after testing positive for Covid-19 in the mandatory health screening for work permit applications in Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement today, said the two are believed to have run away while the committee was conducting close contact tracing and investigating the source of the infection.

“Sadly, two foreigners have run away and yet to be found at the time this statement was issued.

“Employers need to be cautious and lodge a report with the police if the two foreign workers try to hide in their premises,” the statement added.

After several Covid-19 positive cases were detected among foreign workers a few days ago, SDMC has advised all employers to screen their workers, especially foreign workers.

Sarawak today confirmed four new positive cases involving two locals and two Indonesians, bringing the total number of cases to 565. - Bernama