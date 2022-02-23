Two infant formula products affected by possible bacterial contamination

KUALA LUMPUR: Two infant formula products produced by Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, the United States, have been found to be affected by possible contamination involving the Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport bacteria, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today informed that the MOH’s investigation through its Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) found that the products concerned were Alimentum (400g) and Human Milk Fortifier (0.9gx50 sachets).

He said the affected products were with batch numbers starting with the digits 22 to 37 on the barcode on containers numbered K8, SH or Z2, and had an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later.

“The MOH has imposed an auto-rejection of the products involved at all entry points to the country.

“The MOH has also contacted Abbott Laboratories (M) Sdn Bhd and confirmed that the company has made a voluntary recall of the products involved in the local market and taken proactive action by contacting retailers, distributors and institutions that purchased the products to stop the sale of the products,“ he said.

He said all traders, including online traders who still had stocks of the products, should immediately stop selling them and contact the nearest District Health Office.

Dr Noor Hisham said parents and guardians were advised to identify the batch code of the baby formula and stop using the products involved and monitor their babies’ health, and seek immediate medical attention if their babies exhibit any symptoms after consuming the products.

The Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria is widely found in the environment and can live in dry conditions such as in infant formula, while Cronobacter infections can cause meningitis or sepsis.

However, this rarely occurs, and the symptoms shown include fever, loss of appetite or lethargy.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH is always sensitive about matters that could affect the health of consumers and took note of the report of the United States Drug and Food Authority (USFDA) on the discovery of the bacteria in infant formula.

Consumers who have any concerns regarding food safety issues may contact the nearest PKD or State Health Department in addition to visiting the website http://moh.spab.gov.my or the BKKM’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.

