Two injured after car hit by falling tree

IPOH: A mother and her teenage son were slightly injured after their car was hit by a falling tree on Laluan Lapangan Permata 1, Taman Song Choon here yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said firemen from Simpang Pulai were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 3.01pm.

On arrival, they saw the two trapped in their car, which was pinned under the fallen tree.

He said firemen managed to free the 47-year-old mother and her 14-year-old son.

“The victims suffered light injuries and were sent to a private hospital by members of the public. The operations commander asked the Ipoh City Council to help clear the fallen tree,” he said in a statement last night. - Bernama