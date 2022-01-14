Two integrated vaccination centres in KL to operate from Jan 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Two integrated vaccination centres here, namely the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, are ready to operate from tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur vaccination centre coordinator Dr Misliza Ahmad said the Ministry of Health (MOH) had made all preparations since Wednesday, including a dry run today, to enable both centres providing the AstraZeneca booster jabs to operate smoothly from tomorrow.

“Today we carried out a dry run involving every counter, right from the registration counter to the last vaccination counter to ensure everything runs smoothly,” she told Bernama today.

At the same time, Dr Misliza said more than 300 staff and volunteers, including from the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVAC), police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteers Corps and Malaysian Armed Forces would assist in the immunisation programme at the two centres.

She said the the WTC centre would provide a total of 9,000 doses of booster jabs daily while the Axiata Arena centre would have 8,000 doses, adding that it would take each individual about 30 minutes to complete the process of getting their booster shots.

-Bernama