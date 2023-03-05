Two jewellery suppliers robbed in broad daylight in Kuala Pilah

KUALA PILAH: Two suppliers of jewellery were ambushed in broad daylight behind a goldsmith shop and robbed of a delivery worth an estimated RM1 million here today.

The gold store manager, Noorhasliza Abd Rahman, said based on CCTV footage at the premises, the incident happened around 11 am when the two dealers carrying two bags of jewellery were attacked by two men in black masks.

“The incident happened outside this premises. The two individuals are jewellery suppliers. It was indeed a panicky situation and it is the first robbery to have happened here,” she said at the shop here.

Noorhasliza said a police report had been made and the CCTV footage handed over for further investigation.

She said at the time of the incident, all the workers were in the shop serving some customers.

Checks by a reporter showed that the shop was operating as usual although police had blocked several roads in the vicinity.

Based on the 34-second CCTV recording, the two victims were just alighting from their car parked at the back of the goldsmith shop when they were set upon by the robbers.

One victim was seen running away but was chased and attacked by a robber who grabbed his bag.

The other victim apparently dropped the second bag to avoid harm. The robbers escaped with the loot in a silver car.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof confirmed the robbery and said the case was being investigated.

“We will give an update when more information is obtained from the Kuala Pilah district police chief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Pilah district police deputy chief DSP Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab said in a statement that the two victims were carrying about seven kilogrammes of jewellery worth RM1.8 million.

He said the masked robbers were armed with parang.

The district police operations room received a call about the robbery from a goldsmith shop worker named Nurjannah at about 11.30 am, he added.

“The suspects used two cars, a white Toyota Camry with registration number BKK 9169 and a silver Toyota Corolla Altis (BLJ 328), which are suspected to be fake. - Bernama