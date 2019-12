PASIR MAS: Two guard posts of the General Operations Force 7th Battalion (PGA7) located near the Malaysia-Thailand border in Rantau Panjang, here were closed as the water level in Sungai Golok continues to rise.

PGA7 commanding officer Supt Azhari Nusi said the water level at Ibrahim Pencen and Sharifah posts, had reached 2 to 2.2 meters and is impassable.

He, however, said another post, Salleh Berek near Jeram Perdah was also inundated with floodwaters up to 1.5 meters but GOF personnel is operating as normal.

“The affected personnel and equipment have been transferred to the Tactical Company in Taman Bakti while the staff at other posts is currently on standby mode and will only transferred if the water level rises further,” he said when met here today.

In a related development, 13 officers at the Bukit Bunga Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex who were evacuated yesterday, were allowed to return to the office in Tanah Merah after flood water receded.

He said the overflow of Sungai Golok in the area early yesterday morning caused the water level to rise to 1.2 metres at personnel quarters as well.

“Besides monitoring the water level, we are still capable of conducting rescue operations and evacuation of flood victims,” he said. — Bernama