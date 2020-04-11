Two ketum juice sellers detained while waiting for customer

BUTTERWORTH: Two ketum juice sellers were among 22 individuals issued RM1,000 compound fines for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) yesterday.

SPU Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the men, who are in their 20s, were detained at Jalan Pantai Bersih here at 10.30am when the police stumbled upon them by the roadside beside their car.

“On inspecting the car’s bonnet, three black plastic packages containing 28 plastic packets of ketum juice were found.

“Initial investigations revealed that the two men were waiting for their customer to purchase the ketum juice for RM8 per packet. They have been selling ketum juice for the last few months, but since the implementation of the MCO, the price has increased from the normal price of RM5 because the supply of ketum leaves is scarce,“ he said, here today.

The compound fines have to be paid within 14 days. If they fail to do so, they will be charged in court, he added. - Bernama