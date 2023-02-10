Two killed, 11 others injured in two-vehicle collision at Jalan Gerik-Baling

IPOH: Two people died while 11 others were injured in an accident involving a car and a van at Jalan Gerik-Baling, near Gerik, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the two who died were a man and a little boy who were in the car.

“The department was alerted of the incident at 2.32 am and 13 victims were found to be involved in the collision between a Toyota Hiace van and a Perodua Kenari car.

“Paramedics have confirmed that the two people in the car died at the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the injured victims were sent to hospital for further treatment while the bodies were handed over to the police.

“Three men, four women and four boys who were travelling in the van sustained injuries,” he said. - Bernama