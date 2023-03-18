Two killed after lorry crashes into stalled trailer

GUA MUSANG: A lorry driver and his attendant were killed today after their vehicle crashed into the back of a stalled trailer which was left in the middle of the road here.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident happened at 6.45 am at KM43.5 of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai when the paint-laden lorry was heading to Kota Bharu from Gua Musang.

“The lorry driver, Wan Muhammad Izzat Wan Jusoh, 25, and attendant Nik Mohamad Nasrullah Mohd Nizam, 26, were trapped in the wreckage and confirmed to have died on the spot.

“Preliminary investigations show that the trailer carrying a consignment of iron products broke down in the middle of the road because of gear box problems,” he said in a statement.

The two bodies have been sent to Hospital Gua Musang forensic division for a post-mortem.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing a fatal accident due to reckless driving,” he said.

He reminded motorists that leaving vehicles unattended on the road or failure to place triangular warning signs at least 50 yards from the back of stationary vehicles is an offence under the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

“Offenders are liable to be fined up to RM2,000 for each offence,” he said. - Bernama