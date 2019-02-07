Two killed, four injured in five-motorcycle clash

PARIT: Two men were killed and four others injured in an accident involving five motorcycles at Km40 of Jalan Lumut-Ipoh in Seri Iskandar early today.

Perak Central District Police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the police were informed of the incident at about 1.10am, which involved a Modenas Dinamik motorcycle, two Yamaha 125Zs and two Yamaha LCs.

He said the rider of the Modenas Dinamik, Muhamad Saufi Abd Latid, 22, who is also a soldier at the Sungai Udang Camp in Malacca, was seriously injured while his brother, Aidil Hakimie, 19, was killed at the scene.

The rider of a Yamaha 125Z, Syed Muhammad Badrul Amin Syed Mohd Nasir, 23, who is from Felcra Nasaruddin Belia, Bota, was confirmed dead at the Changkat Melintang Hospital, he said.

“The rider of another Yamaha 125Z, Muhammad Aiman Rusli, 20, who is from Titi Gantung, broke his right hand while Yamaha LC rider Abu Kassim Mohd Saad, 25, from Layang-Layang Kiri, broke his right leg.

“Another Yamaha LC rider, Mohamad Idham Mohd Mokhtar, 21, from Teluk Bakong only suffered minor injuries,“ he said when contacted here today.

Mohamad Zainal said an initial investigation found that all the motorcycles were heading in the same direction from Durian Kudung to Bota.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when one of the motorcycles grazed another, causing both to crash on the road, and the other three motorcycles at the back could not react in time, and collided with those that had fallen.

He said the bodies of the two dead victims were sent to the Forensics Unit at the Hutan Melintang Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama