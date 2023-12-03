Two killed in 4WD-lorry crash on LPT1

KUANTAN: Two people were killed when the four-wheel drive (4WD) they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into the rear of a container lorry at Km108.7 of the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) near Temerloh, early this morning.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said his team received information about the accident at 5.22am and the two victims were believed to have been trapped in their vehicle after it crashed into the lorry.

“The accident is believed to have occurred after the driver of the 4WD lost control of the vehicle and hit the rear of a lorry. The lorry driver pulled up into the emergency lane after the accident,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Azhar said no identification documents were found on the victims, but police believe both victims were in their 20s and initial statements from the next of kin has been taken. (Police however, did not reveal the identities of the victims.)

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) in Temerloh while the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Azhar also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact 09-2716086 or the Temerloh district police headquarters’ traffic investigating officer Inspector Thuvanesvari at 018-9724346 to assist with the investigation. - Bernama