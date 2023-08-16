Two killed in accident involving two trailers and a 4WD on NSE

IPOH: Two men died when a cement trailer and a trailer carrying water melons were involved in an accident at Kilometre 317.5 northbound on the North-South Expressway (NSE) between Tapah and Gopeng.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the accident also involved a four-wheel drive in which driver was injured

“In the accident of three vehicles, the drivers of the two trailers died at the scene,” he said in a statement.

He said the injured driver of the Ford Ranger four-wheel drive who is a woman was sent Tapah Hospital. - Bernama