Two killed in fiery crash near Sedenak

JOHOR BAHRU: Two people were killed and four others escaped in a fiery crash involving a lorry and three cars at Kilometre 45.7 of the North South Expressway (south bound) near Sedenak yesterday.

Renggam Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Mohd Fauzi Nor said the crash, which occurred at 7.47 pm involved a Isuzu lorry, a Proton Wira car, a Toyota Vios car and a Proton Preve car.

“One of those killed was a passenger in the Proton Wira car, identified as Nurul Nazihah Kamalul Arifin, 28, who was found pinned and burned in the vehicle.

“The other burnt victim was found in the Toyota Vios car whose identity has yet to be ascertained,” he said in a statement today.

He said the lorry was 70 per cent burnt, but its driver and attendant, identified as S. Suresh, 38, and Mok You Jian, 22, escaped unhurt.

The Proton Wira and Toyota Vios were 90 per cent burnt in the crash, he said, adding that the drivers of both vehicles escaped unhurt.

A video, believed to be on the crash, showing a man wailing because he was not able to save his wife, believed to have been burnt in the incident, had gone viral. - Bernama