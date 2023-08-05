Two killed in motorcycle collision in Yan

ALOR SETAR: Two people were killed and another injured in an accident involving two motorcycles along Jalan Sungai Dedap, near Yan, last night.

Yan police chief DSP Shahnaz Akhtar Haji said Mohd Khatib Sharbini Tajuddin, 41, and Nur Aina Ellysya Abdul Hadi, 13, died on the spot due to serious injuries.

Nur Aina Ellysya’s sister, Nur Aina Syafiqa, 11, who was riding pillion, sustained body injuries.

The sisters were riding from Kampung Bahagia to Sungai Limau Dalam while Mohd Khatib Sharbini was heading towards Kampung Bahagia when the accident happened at 9.15 pm.

“She was riding a motorcycle with her sister as pillion, when it skidded onto the opposite lane and collided with the machine ridden by Mohd Khatib Sharbini,” he said in a statement today.

The injured were sent to the Yan Hospital, he said. The two bodies were also sent there. - Bernama