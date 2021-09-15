Two killed in Penampang landslide

PENAMPANG: A 25-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl were killed in a landslide at Forest Hill here this afternoon.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of Operations Misran Bisara said the victims were identified as Salmah Hamid, 25, and Rosatima Asbirin, 5.

He said four others were found safe, namely Risdah Jabin, 22, Norsirah Asbirin, 3, Juliana Zulazmil, 1, and an eight-month-old baby girl known as Dayana Zulazmil.

“The Sabah Operations Centre (PGO) received a distress call at about the 3.57pm incident this afternoon and the two victims were confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers,” he said when contacted by reporters.

He said the cause of the incident and other information such as the victims’ relationship was still under investigation.

Continuous heavy rains since 12.30pm have caused several incidents of landslides and floods around Penampang and Kota Kinabalu today. — Bernama