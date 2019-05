TUMPAT: About 100 people attended the burial ceremony of Hasliza Arini Muhamad @ Hamid, 34 and her son Muhammad Khalish Kautsar Mohd Syaril, 2, at the Kampung Kelaboran Muslim Cemetery here, earlier today.

The two were killed in an accident at KM 348 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kota Baru involving a two cars, which also claimed the lives of three others, including a baby girl.

Both bodies arrived here from the Raub Hospital in Pahang in an ambulance at 2.05am and were buried together about 45 minutes later.

Hasliza’s mother, Sapinah Hussin, 67, who could not contain her grief when the bodies were brought into the burial ground, was seen being consoled by other members of the family.

The tragedy at 2.45am yesterday also involved Hasliza’s husband, Mohd Syaril Sulaiman, 44, and the couple’s two other children, Khaliesah Khairina Mohd Syaril, 7 and Dhia Afriena Mohd Syaril, 5. The three are being treated at the Lipis Hospital. - Bernama