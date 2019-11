JOHOR BARU: A nine-year-old girl and a man were killed in a head-on collision involving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a motorcycle in Kampung Paya Emas, Simpang Renggam, near here on Tuesday night.

The young victim, identified as Farhanah Komahmudah Mohamad Farok, was a passenger in the MPV, while the other victim was motorcyclist Mohd Izahari Abu Hassan, 55. Both died at the scene.

Farhanah’s parents who were travelling with her in the Toyota Vellfire escaped unhurt.

Simpang Renggam fire station operations chief Abd Rahim Razali in a statement said that seven firefighters were rushed to the scene after they received an emergency call at 9.45pm.

He said the Toyota Vellfire, driven by Farhanah’s father, from the direction of Ayer Hitam, was about to turn at the Kampung Paya Mas junction when it collided with the motorcycle ridden by Mohd Izahari from the opposite direction.

The bodies of both victims have been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama