Two killed, one hurt after SUV turns turtle in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Two men were killed while another suffered minor injuries after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned turtle at Km196.5 of the East Coast Highway (LPT) westbound here today.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the accident occurred at 5.05pm.

The two killed in the accident were the Nissan Murano driver Ahmad Roshidi Halim, 51, and Rajhan Ibrahim, 64, who was in the back seat. Mohd Wari Mat Zaki, 51, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

Ahmad Roshidi and Rajhan were from Alor Star, Kedah while Mohd Wari is from Kangar, Perlis. The trio were believed to be business partners.

“The crash is believed to have resulted when the SUV went out of control, hit the road divider on the left and turned turtle between the two lanes,“ he said when contacted today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama