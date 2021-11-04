Two killed, six injured in Pekan crash

KUANTAN: Two people were killed and six sustained minor injuries in an accident involving four vehicles at Kilometre 59, Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Pekan, near here, yesterday.

Pekan District Police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said in 2pm incident, a Toyota Hilux heading from Kuantan to Segamat is suspected to have skidded into the opposite lane before colliding with a Perodua Aruz.

‘’The Perodua Aruz in turn is believed to have skidded into the opposite lane and collided with two other cars - a Nissan Almera and Honda City,“ he said in a statement, here, last night.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Perodua Aruz passenger Nur Alya Fakhira Ariffen, 18, and the driver of the Honda City, Mohd Said Husen, 67. They died at the scene.

However, the drivers of the Perodua Aruz and Nissan Almera as well as four passengers of both cars only sustained minor injuries.

“The driver and passenger of the Toyota Hilux escaped unhurt,‘’ he said, adding that the victims were taken to the Pekan Hospital for further action. — Bernama