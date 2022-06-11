Two killed, three injured after car crashes into flyover pillar

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men were killed and three others injured after the four-wheel drive they were travelling in crashed into a flyover pillar on the Pasir Gudang-Taman Damansara Aliff highway here today.

Senior fire brigade officer Wan Nor Affendi Wan Yusoff said Charles anak Singgai, 24, and Rizky Ahmad Hua Abdullah, 35, died on the spot in the 6.39 am incident.

The injured are Douglas anak Martin, 29, Kareno anak Esang, 39, and Andy Mieky anak Bunyah, 22.

He said nine firemen who were dispatched to the scene had to extricate four of the victims from the wrecked vehicle.

The impact of the crash reportedly threw the fifth victim out of the vehicle, he said in a statement.

He said they were in a Toyota Hilux believed to be travelling in the direction of Pasir Gudang to Perling.

“The two were pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel at the scene while the three injured were taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah,“ he added. — Bernama