Two killed, three injured as car crashes into road divider in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men died and three others were injured after the Proton Wira car they were travelling in went out of control before crashing into a road divider wall at Jalan Bukit Impian-Senai near here, early today.

Fire and Rescue station operations commander Wan Nor Affendi Wan Yusof said in the 3.15am incident, two of the victims identified as N. Khatiravan, 23, and M. Arvindran, 20, were confirmed dead by medical personnel and their bodies were handed over to the police.

“There were five men trapped in the car. The three others, V. Thineswaran, 22, suffered serious injuries while S. Arivin, 24, and Muhammad Syafiq Abdullah, 36, had minor injuries.

“They were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here for further treatment,“ he said in a statement today

Wan Nor Affendi said 20 firefighters and rescuers were involved in the operation to extricate the victims and the operation ended at 4.35 am. -Bernama