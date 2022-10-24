Two killed, three injured in road crash in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were killed and two others injured when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) pole near Eco Cheras Mall here today.

Cheras Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander senior fire officer II Mohd Rizuan Ahmad said seven firemen rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 6.42 am and arrived there nine minutes later.

He said five people were trapped in the Toyota Innova vehicle and firemen managed to extricate them from the wreckage at 7.06 am.

“The driver and front passenger were confirmed dead at the scene by medical officers, while three others were in a semi-conscious state and sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) for treatment,” he said when contacted today.

The bodies of the two victims were handed over to the police for further action, he said, adding that the identity of all the victims had yet to be ascertained. - Bernama