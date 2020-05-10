Two killed, two injured after car crashes into shoplots

KUANTAN: Two men were killed while two others were injured after the car they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into a row of shoplots in Jalan Besar here yesterday.

Kuantan District Police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said that in the 7.50pm accident, P. Kalai Vaanan, 35, from Bidor, Perak and M. Praveendran, 18, from Bukit Setongkol here died at the scene due to head injuries.

Minggan Lajang, 25, of Julau, Sarawak suffered head injuries while P. Mogan Raj, 20, of Kampar, Perak sustained injuries on his head and thighs.

“The accident is believed to have occurred as the four friends were heading to town from Teluk Sisek when the Suzuki Swift car, driven by Kalai Vaanan, skidded and veered to the left of the road before hitting the shoplots.

“Praveendran was reported to be seated behind the driver,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Mohamad Noor said the fire and rescue department had to be called in to extricate all the victims who were trapped in the badly-damaged car.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem tomorrow. — Bernama