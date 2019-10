SEREMBAN: Two people were killed and two others including a traffic policeman were injured in three accidents which happened within an hour on the North-South Highway near here today.

Nilai district police deputy chief DSP Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffie said the first crash occurred at 6.30am at KM 273.3 of the southbound side, near the Seremban rest and recreation (R&R), involving a Proton Iswara and four other vehicles.

The two killed were K. Thanesh, 23, a passenger of the Proton Iswara, and Utan Nuieng, 33, the driver of a Perodua Axia.

The injured policeman was identified as North-South Highway Sector 4 assistant investigating officer Kamarolzaman Isha, 51, who was hit by a car while investigating the first crash.

“The first incident is believed to have occurred when the Proton Iswara being driven in the middle lane went out of control and hit the rear of a Volkswagen, before the Iswara swerved to the right lane and was hit by three other vehicles.

“The Iswara driver suffered minor injuries but its passenger was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement here.

Azrul Hisham said that shortly after the accident, Kamarolzaman responded to an emergency call on the crash.

“Upon arrival, he parked the (Royal Malaysia Police) Proton Saga car in the emergency lane and alighted to conduct an initial investigation.

“Suddenly, a Toyota Corolla car from the right lane skidded to the left lane as it attempted to avoid the stalled Proton Iswara and crashed into the traffic policeman who was at the emergency lane. As a result, he was thrown onto the road and sustained injuries to the head and limbs,” he said.

Meanwhile, at 7.30am at KM 274.4, about one kilometre from the scene of the first and second crashes, a Jaguar driven by a 35-year-old man skidded and crashed into a row of slow-moving vehicles.

“Four other vehicles were involved in the collision which resulted in the death of a Perodua Axia driver (Utan Nuieng) at the scene.

“A 40-year-old female passenger from the same car was seriously injured and is being treated at the red zone of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban,” he said. — Bernama