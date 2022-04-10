Two local divers reported missing found safe

LUMUT: Two local divers reported to be missing while diving off Pulau Jarak here along with three others yesterday were found safe last night.

Perak Maritime director Captain Shahrizan Raman said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) received information about the incident from the Pulau Pangkor Police Station and alerted the Western Fleet Command Headquarters, Kampung Acheh Marine Police Force and Maritime Component Operation Commander (MCOC) for assistance.

“The victims, who hail from Kampung Acheh, were found safe at 7.40 pm while clinging to the Pulau Jarak jetty.

“Both of them were brought to Pulau Jarak for health inspection by the Navy personnel on duty at about 8 pm,” he said in a statement.

The divers were reported to be missing due to strong currents at a position of 0.4 nautical miles east of Pulau Jarak. - Bernama