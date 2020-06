KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a drug trafficking syndicate in Sungai Chua, Kajang on Monday.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 42-year and 48-year-old suspects were arrested at about 7.30pm and police seized about 2.3kg of drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, and six firearms.

“Following their arrest, further investigation by police at an apartment in Subang Jaya led to them finding the same kind of drugs and four rifles and two pistols with an estimated total value of RM350,085,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that police also seized a type of airsoft gun that was purchased online.

Mohd Zaid said police also seized a vehicle used by the suspects for drug distribution in the Klang Valley.

“The two suspects have been remanded for four days, starting yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960,“ he said.

In another development, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that police, acting on an ‘Ops Vulture’ tip-off, arrested 10 local men aged 18 to 27 on suspicion of engaging in unlicensed money lending services or Ah Long at a premises in Bandar Botanic, Klang on Monday.

He said the arrests were made following a police report lodged by a complainant who had borrowed money from 27 loan sharks totalling RM35,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate has been active for the past three years and has been involved in various criminal cases around the Klang Valley. All the suspects have been remanded for three days and are being investigated under under Section 5 (2) of the Licensed Moneylenders Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama