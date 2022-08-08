Two local men held for divertng 30,000 litres of diesel

KOTA BHARU: Two local men aged 39 and 41 have been detained for the suspected misappropriation of about 30,000 litres of diesel using a palm oil tanker in Kuala Krai at 7 pm, yesterday.

Kelantan Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement head, Aswadi Jaafar said the leakage of the controlled item was foiled in an integrated operation with Tok Bali Region Three Marine Police and the Kuala Krai district police headquarters as both suspects failed to produce any documents for owning the diesel which is a controlled item.

“The seized controlled diesel is valued at RM64,500, while a Mercedes Benz lorry worth RM40,000 was also confiscated.

“The suspects were remanded for four days and further investigations would be conducted under Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating further, Aswadi said the modus operandi of the syndicate is to use a palm oil tanker which has been modified to evade the attention of the authorities in diverting the diesel.

“The arrest was made based on intelligence aquired by the KPDNHEP operation team with police by detecting the suspicious movements of palm oil tankers in Jalan Kota Bharu-Gua Musang and they moved in to flag down the lorry in Kuala Krai.

“Inspection also found the palm oil tanker was carrying a load of diesel believed to be diverted to other users,” he said.

He said an initial investigation found the diesel was obtained with purchases from petrol stations around Kelantan and Terengganu while a check on the lorry found it had been modified in the back portion of the tanker. - Bernama