Two localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan to be placed under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Pulau Tukang Dollah in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and two localities in Sabah - Kampung Tambulion Ulu in Kota Belud and Kampung Kukut in Beaufort - from Friday until July 8.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry had detected a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases with high infectivity at these localities.

The implementation of the EMCO was to restrict movements and prevent infections in high-risk areas from spreading beyond these localities, which had recorded high numbers of Covid-19 cases from screenings conducted, he said in a statement on MCO and EMCO today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kampung Likas in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, which is scheduled to end today, has been extended by two weeks until July 7 for Zone 1 only as it has continued to record new cases, including transmission within the community.

The EMCO in five sub-zones in Labuan, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to June 28.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Felda Jengka 7 in Maran, Pahang; Kampung Kutan Tengah and Kampung Ketil in Kelantan; Felda Inas (Johor), Kampung Sinar Budi Baru (Sarawak) and Perumahan Kilang, Ladang Ong Yah Ho (Sabah) will end tomorrow as scheduled.

He said for Sabah, the EMCO in Kampung Batu Layar and Taman Wawasan would end today as scheduled while that for Lorong Pasir Putih, Taman Pasir Putih Fasa 1 would end on Friday.

He also said 754 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, with 701 compounded and 53 remanded.

The offences included failing to register before entering premises, making interstate or inter-district travel without permission, failing to wear face masks, not practising physical distancing and carrying more than the permitted number of passengers.

Ismail Sabri also said 44 illegal immigrants were arrested and nine land vehicles and two boats or ships seized during Op Benteng yesterday. — Bernama