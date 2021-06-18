Two localities in Sabah, one in Kelantan to come under EMCO from Sunday — Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Two localities in Sabah and one in Kelantan will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Sunday until July 3, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

The localities in Sabah are the Grace Villa Condo, Sembulan in Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Pasir Putih Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) area in Putatan, while the locality involved in Kelantan is Taman Sri Purnama, Mukim Padang Pak Amat in Pasir Puteh.

Ismail Sabri said the decision to impose the EMCO was made after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed rapid transmission and high infectivity rate of Covid-19 in those locations.

“The EMCO is imposed to restrict the movement of residents and curb Covid-19 from spreading to other localities, apart from enabling the MOH to effectively conduct community screening, detecting of close contacts and isolating new cases of infection,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO in Kampung Gusi Kinarut, Papar, and Kampung Perpaduan, Pulau Banggi, Kudat in Sabah will be extended, also from Sunday to July 3, following new cases in the community and pending results.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO on several other localities would end later today and tomorrow, ahead of schedule.

In Sabah, the EMCO on Taman Wawasan, Tawau, ended today, while in Kampung Tengah Kinarut and Kampung Benoni (Papar) and Taman Wangsa, Jalan Telipok (Kota Kinabalu) will end tomorrow.

The EMCO on Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2, Kampung Jelapang Baru and Kampung Sungai Tapah in Mukim Ulu Kinta, Kinta; Kampung Air Panas and Kampung Kuak Luar (Mukim Pengkalan Hulu), Kampung Alai and Kampung Baharu (Mukim Kerunai) in Hulu Perak and Taman Kerian Tambahan, Kerian and Taman Berkat, Mukim Matang, in Larut Matang Selama (LMS) in Perak will end tomorrow as scheduled.

“The EMCO on Felda Redong 1, Mukim Labis, Segamat, Johor and Taman Pelangi, Semporna, Sabah, also ended today ahead of schedule of June 23 and 28, while the EMCO on Jalan Budi Sri Tanjung, Tawau in Sabah will also end tomorrow even though it was initially scheduled to end on June 22,” he said.

On the compliance with MCO standard operating procedures (SOP) in the manufacturing sector, he said 22,819 business premises and 2,109 factories had been inspected since Jan 14.

From June 1 until yesterday alone, 106 factories were ordered to close for failing to comply with the SOP.

Meanwhile, 759 individuals were detained for defying SOP, 711 of who were compounded and 48 others remanded. A total of 37 illegal immigrants were also arrested, with nine land vehicles and two boats seized in Ops Benteng. — Bernama