Two localities in Sabah, one in Pahang under EMCO from Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Two localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Sept 8 to 21, following a risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the Covid-19 infection trend in the areas.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad in a statement today said the affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Pantai Emas and Kampung Lentigi in Kota Belud.

He said in Pahang the area involved is Kampung Dusun Pak Senam, Ulu Jelai sub-district in Lipis.

He added that the EMCO which was earlier imposed at two Sabah localities involving Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah in Tawau and Taman Limauan, Kinarut in Papar has been extended until Sept 21.

Meanwhile, the EMCO implemented at 22 localities in Perak, 17 in Sabah and one in Pahang would end tomorrow as scheduled, while the EMCO at a locality in Kota Marudu, Sabah was terminated today instead of the scheduled date (Sept 11). — Bernama