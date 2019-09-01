Two lorry drivers die in head-on collision

BATU PAHAT: Two lorry drivers were killed and their attendants seriously injured when their vehicles collided head-on on Jalan Pagoh-Parit Sulong, here today.

The drivers were identified as Muhamad Saiful Mohd Jemain, 31, whose lorry was laden with fish and heading to Yong Peng from Pagoh, and Tio Lian Seng, 46, who was at the wheel of an ice lorry which was headed towards the opposite direction.

Pagoh fire and rescue station operations officer, senior fire officer Mohd Nazri Aziz said the station received a distress call on the crash at 6.50am following which an engine with four firemen from the Yong Peng fire and rescue station were rushed to the scene.

The lorries collided at a bend forcing both vehicles to skid to the road side, he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Saiful and Tio died at the scene due to serious bodily injuries, while their attendants, whose identity yet to be ascertained, were sent to Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital here for treatment. - Bernama