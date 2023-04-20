Two M’sian officers serving in Bangladesh arrested by MACC from Immigration dept: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the two enforcement agency officers serving in Bangladesh who were arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes in connection with the issuance of foreign visas and the entry of Bangladeshi tourists and workers into the country are from the Immigration Department.

Wisma Putra in a post on Twitter today said that both the male and female officers were temporarily attached to the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“In this context, the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka and the ministry will fully cooperate with the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) in the investigation of the case, in line with the wishes and continuous efforts of the MADANI Government in combatting corruption,“ according to the message.

The post was uploaded to clarify local media reports of MACC remanding two enforcement agency officers who were on duty at the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Wisma Putra said it always prioritised the aspect of integrity among civil servants in the ministry and those working at Malaysian diplomatic missions abroad.

Earlier, the media reported that the two officers were arrested on April 17 after turning up at the MACC Putrajaya Headquarters to give their statements, and were remanded for three days beginning April 18.

According to the source, the two were arrested after MACC detected a number of suspicious money transactions into their bank accounts, and they were ordered to return to Malaysia to assist in investigations.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrests and did not rule out the possibility that there would be several other arrests made after this. - Bernama