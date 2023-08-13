Two M’sians among nine arrested at drug-fuelled party in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Thai police arrested nine foreign nationals, including two Malaysians, at a drug-fuelled party at a luxury house in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district.

According to Bangkok Post, five Chinese (three men and two women), one Vietnamese man and a man from Myanmar were also arrested in the raid on Friday afternoon.

Bang Chan police chief, Pol Col Siwat Sriwichai, said the police conducted a raid on the luxury house after receiving complaints from residents of loud music being played from the house.

“Police found ketamine in a fruit tray, 24 tablets of Erimin 5 (Nimetazepam), and a pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition,” he said as quoted by Bangkok Post.

All the suspects were charged with conspiring to possess Category 2 drugs, a weapon, and ammunition. - Bernama