Two main roads in Muar affected by flash floods

JOHOR BARU: Heavy rain from 5am to 9am today has caused flash floods in several areas in the Muar district, resulting in two major roads impassable to light and heavy vehicles, as they were inundated by floodwaters.

District officer Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the roads were Jalan Bakri Batu 9 and Jalan Bakri Batu 10.

Meanwhile, two other roads, namely Jalan Kangkar Senangar and Jalan Dato Haji Kosai, were still passable to all vehicles, he said in a statement.

He said houses in three areas, namely Kampung Sabak Awor, Taman Bakariah and Kampung Parit Jamil, were flooded.

However, Mohd Haffiz said so far, no relief centres had been opened and the authorities as well as the relevant agencies would be monitoring the situation. — Bernama