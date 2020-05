KUALA LUMPUR: The last time a Malaysian student was accepted into Harvard College was in 2017 and now A-Levels, Kolej Yayasan UEM students Mohamed Aqil Azmi and Zad Chin Qi Qi have earned admission to the class of 2024.

According to a statement from The Harvard Club of Malaysia, Mohamed Aqil, 20, from Shah Alam plans to major in mathematics and philosophy, while Chin, 20, from Ipoh plans to major in computer science and social studies.

“Mohamed Aqil and Zad Chin will begin their undergraduate studies once Harvard reopens for the new academic year,” the statement said.

It also informed that applications for admission to the undergraduate college of the Ivy League university totalled 40,248, but only 1,980 students were accepted and 10.8% are international students. - Bernama