Two Malaysians held for smuggling 4.2kg gold into Tamil Nadu

PETALING JAYA: Two Malaysians were arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 2 crore on a flight from Singapore to Coimbatore, India media reports.

On Friday morning, Revenue Investigation Division officials monitored the flight from Singapore to Coimbatore.

The Malaysian passengers on board were interviewed, and their belongings were inspected based on the confidential information they obtained.

It was then revealed that 4.2 kg of gold worth Rs 2.26 crore was hidden in the bags they had brought and smuggled.

Revenue Intelligence Officials subsequently detained the couple and confiscated the gold.

The duo were produced in Coimbatore court today and remanded.