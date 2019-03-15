Two Malaysians injured in Christchurch shooting: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were reported to be among the fatalities in the shooting incidents at Al-Noor Mosque and the Linwood Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, according to Wisma Putra.

However, two Malaysians were injured in the shootings and are currently being treated at the hospital, it said.

Wisma Putra in the statement said Malaysia condemned in the strongest terms, the senseless act of terror against innocent civilians.

“Malaysia hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of today’s shooting incidents,“ it said.

According to media reports, the mass shooting incidents which took place at 1.40pm local time (8.40am Malaysian time), have claimed the lives of at least 40 people, while more than 20 people were injured. The incidents have resulted in the New Zealand government announcing a lockdown of the city.

Wisma Putra said the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington was in contact with Malaysians in Christchurch and was monitoring the situation closely.

“A hotline has been set up at the High Commission to facilitate any inquiries on the current situation,“ it said.

The High Commission can be contacted at 10 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, P.O. Box 9422, Wellington 6021, New Zealand, or via telephone at 00-64-210440188/00-64-4385 2439/00-64-4801 5659 and email at mwwellington.kln@1govuc.gov.my/mwwelton@xtra.co.nz — Bernama