Two massage centres offering sex services in Bandar Puteri Puchong raided, 14 held

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11: The Immigration Department raided two massage centres providing prostitution services and detained 14 foreigners and a local in Bandar Puteri Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said two three-storey premises, which did not display any signages, were raided simultaneously at about 4.30 pm.

He said the modus operandi of the centres was to use the Telegram messaging application as a medium, and officers also found a mobile phone, believed to have been used to communicate with potential customers, hidden in the ceiling of a restroom.

“Investigations revealed that the premises had been visited by locals, who subscribed to the sex service package priced between RM180 and RM225,” he said in a statement, today.

Those detained comprised 11 Vietnamese women, three Bangladeshi men and a local man, who was the caretaker of one of the premises.

They have all been placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Detention Depot in Negeri Sembilan. Investigations are continuing, he added.- Bernama