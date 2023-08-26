Two men arrested for beating up eatery workers over late food order

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested two men suspected of beating two eatery workers after their orders were delivered late in an incident at an eatery at Jalan Perhentian Haji Salleh here yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said the men scolded and beat up the two workers using a broom after his order was not prepared immediately at around 6 am as the eatery had just opened.

The man then returned with a friend at 8.30 am and scolded the workers again and started to destroy the equipment at the eatery, causing losses of around RM12,000.

“Acting on a MERS 999 call, the police dispatched a team to the location and the two suspects were caught at a nearby stall,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the police also seized a cota and a helmet believed to have been used in the assault.

Checks revealed that one of the suspects had nine prior criminal records, he said, adding that the suspects would be brought to court for remand to facilitate investigations under Section 324 and 427 of the Penal Code. - Bernama