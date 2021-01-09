Two men arrested for drug dealing, drug stash found in old cars

KUALA LUMPUR: The shrewd actions of two men who stashed their supply of drugs in old cars parked in secluded areas were exposed when they were arrested by the police in two separate raids here.

A total of 269 packs of marijuana worth an estimated RM667, 250 that were hidden in four different vehicles were seized.

The four cars in question, a Perodua Bezza, a Proton Saga, a Daihatsu and a Perodua Myvi were also seized, along with three other vehicles, a Toyota Vellfire, a Volkswagen Golf and a Perodua Alza that were believed to have been used to distribute the drugs.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the arrest of the first suspect, 49, at Kampung Batu Muda last Monday led to the discovery of the drugs, weighing an estimated 14,440 grams and cash totalling RM1,070 that were hidden in a Perdoua Bezza and a Proton Saga in the area nearby.

“Police also conducted an inspection on a Daihatsu car parked in the bushes near the location where the suspect was arrested and discovered 187,460 grams of drugs suspected to be marijuana,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters here.

According to him, based on investigations, the second suspect, 36, was arrested the following day in Taman Desa Petaling, leading to the discovery of 63,754 grams of drugs hidden in a Perodua Myvi parked at a residence in Jalan Sungai Besi here.

Three other vehicles, a Toyota Vellfire, a Volkswagen Golf and a Perodua Alza were also confiscated at the same location.

“Further investigations found both suspects obtained the drugs from neighbouring countries and were actively distributing drugs since the last three months using luxury vehicles and stashing the drugs in old cars,” he said.

Checks revealed all the vehicles had valid road tax and some were owned by the suspects, who both possessed criminal records involving drug offences and other crimes. One of the suspects tested positive for a Benzo-type drug, he added.

Both suspects were remanded till Jan 10 and 12 respectively and the case would be investigated under Section 39(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama