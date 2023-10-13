Two men arrested for insulting royal institution on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The police arrested two local men for allegedly insulting the royal institution through their respective postings on social media.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the owner of the Facebook account 'Muhammad Farhan' was arrested in Gombak here yesterday, while the owner of the TikTok account @azwanar90 was arrested in Balik Pulau, Penang, today.

“The posts by these two men can arouse feelings of disloyalty towards the royal institution,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects, aged 32 and 33, were now on remand until Oct 15 and 16, respectively, to assist investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mohd Shuhaily advised the public to exercise wisdom when using social media and refrain from making any statements that could undermine harmony and unity, especially involving the 3R (religion, race and royalty) issues. -Bernama