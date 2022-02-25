Two men arrested for offering fake Datukship for RM150,000

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested two local men over suspected involvement with a syndicate offering assistance to procure Datukship titles from Istana Negara at a price of RM150,000.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said a director of a company lodged a report over the matter.

“The victim was introduced by an acquaintance to a man called ‘Shahidi’ at Taman Tun Dr Ismail here.

“During a meeting on Jan 26, the suspect offered to help the victim obtain a Datukship from Istana Negara for RM150,000,” he said in a statement tonight.

The victim agreed and paid RM40,000 in cash and was told by the suspect to complete the payment before he could get his Datukship. When the suspect failed to fulfil his promise of delivering the title by Jan 27, the victim got dissatisfied and felt cheated.

He said that the police detained both suspects at two separate locations in Kedah yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed one suspect, aged 48, works as a car salesman and was the mastermind behind the scam, and admitted to dealing with the victim,” he said.

The case would be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud and both suspects have been remanded for three days till this Saturday, he added. - Bernama