Two men arrested for offering sex services using photo of royal family member

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Nigerian men were arrested in Jenjarom, Selangor last Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate offering fictitious sex services using the photo of a Malaysian royal family member.

The suspects, aged 25 to 31, who were posing as business administration students at a local college, were arrested at a house in Persiaran Saujana Putra Utama, Bandar Saujana Putra.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department deputy director, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the initial investigation revealed that an Instagram account with the username ‘vivi.an6939’ and owned by one of the suspects, had used the photo of a Malaysian royal family member to offer fictitious sex services, including sugar daddy and sugar mommy services.

He said the syndicate was believed to have used the Asia Dating Hookup and Alliance Dating Hookup websites to offer the services and claimed that the services were registered in Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

“The arrests were made following a police report lodged by a royal household official on July 10, last year,” he said at a special media conference in KPJ Tower, here.

Mohd Kamarudin said the syndicate was offering services at between RM6,000 and RM8,000 a night for registered members while those willing to work needed to pay a registration fee of RM400 to be a member.

He said the suspects were being remanded from last Wednesday until tomorrow to facilitate the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

In another development, 24 individuals including a local man with the title of ‘Datuk’ were arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in a forex investment scam involving over RM30 million in losses.

Mohd Kamarudin said the suspects arrested included 15 local men, six local women, a Thai man and an Indonesian woman, aged 25 to 57, and they were being remanded for four days from last Wednesday until tomorrow.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” he said. -Bernama