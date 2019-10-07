Two men arrested in connection with woman’s murder

SEREMBAN: Two men have been arrested to facilitate police investigation into the death of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found in front of a house in Felda Sendayan, here yesterday.

Seremban Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim in a statement today said the duo, aged 34 and 55, were picked up on the same day.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was assaulted and robbed by two male suspects on a motorcycle.

“She was robbed of her gold necklaces and a backpack with losses estimated at RM4,000,” he said adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama