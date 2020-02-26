Two men arrested over acid attack on policeman

KUANTAN: Police have detained two men believed to have been involved in the acid attack on a policeman which occurred in front of the victim’s house in Indera Mahkota yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the first suspect, a tow truck driver aged 41, was nabbed in front of a restaurant at Kemaman, Terengganu at 10.15pm yesterday.

“The suspect, also from Kemaman is believed to be holding a grudge against the victim as the latter had allegedly leaked the suspect’s marriage status to his (suspect) girlfriend’s family,” he told Bernama when contacted, here today.

He said police later arrested a 40-year-old man at a house in Kampung Bahagia here as his motorcycle was used by the first suspect in the incident.

Police also seized the motorcycle and a helmet used by the suspect in the 6.10pm incident.

Both the suspects have been remanded for seven days beginning today, to facilitate investigations under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

In the incident Sergeant Kamarul Zaharin Abdullah, 51, who was attached to the Pahang police Criminal Investigation Department suffered burns to his face and back after he was splashed with corrosive liquid by a man who came to his house on the pretext of delivering a hamper. - Bernama