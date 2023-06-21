Two men arrested over alleged beating of convenience store worker

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained two men suspected of being involved in the beating of a convenience store employee in Semenyih near here.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the suspects, aged 31 and 32, were arrested in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, and Sepang near here at 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, respectively.

“Police also seized two mobile phones to assist in the investigations. Further checks found both men have criminal records,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid said the remand application against the duo will be made tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, at about 5 am, the 18-year-old convenience store employee was attacked by the two men, who were believed to be drunk.

One of the suspects then attempted to steal three umbrellas, but the victim reprimanded him, which led to an argument.

The suspect then acted aggressively by punching and kicking the victim in the face before the other man stepped in to defuse the situation. The worker then lodged a police report at Kajang district police headquarters after receiving treatment at the hospital. - Bernama