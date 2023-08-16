Two men arrested over alleged kidnapping of foreign women

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local men were arrested in an operation in Klang, Selangor, on Friday (Aug 11) following an alleged attempt to obtain ransom from kidnapping foreign women.

Serdang District Police chief ACP A. A Anbalagan said the two suspects aged 31 and 35, were arrested at 1.30 pm after a police report was lodged by a woman in Puchong who informed that her two friends had been kidnapped by local men while they were hanging out.

He said the complainant had received photos via the WeChat application on Aug 10 that showed two of her friends tied up and blindfolded and she was asked to pay a ransom of RM20,000 to free them.

“Preliminary investigations found that the woman knew the suspects from an entertainment centre in the Klang Valley and had saved their phone numbers.

“The police conducted an operation around Klang on Friday and managed to arrest the two suspects,“ he said in a statement here last night.

Anbalagan said both suspects who were unemployed and from Selangor had prior criminal records.

He said the suspects also admitted to having committed such acts several times and were also wanted by the police in other districts around the Klang Valley.

The suspects placed under remand from Aug 11 to 16, were being investigated under Section 365/385 of the Penal Code for kidnapping, he added. - Bernama