Two men arrested over blast outside Padang Besar school

KANGAR: Police have arrested two men in connection with an explosion in front of a national school in Padang Besar yesterday.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the first suspect, aged 42, was detained at a house near Padang Besar at around 5.30 pm yesterday.

“Initial investigations show that the suspect has nine previous convictions related to crime and drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shokri said the second suspect, aged 30, was nabbed at 11 am today in Padang Besar. He has a criminal record.

Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the 42-year-old man, who is the prime suspect, has been remanded until Aug 22, while a remand order for the second suspect will be obtained tomorrow.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code but police have yet to establish the motive.

Yesterday, Mohd Shokri said the blast was believed to have been caused by explosive material stuffed in metal pipes. No casualties were reported. -Bernama