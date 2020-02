KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed two men yesterday to assist in the investigations into a commotion that occurred during a planned raid by the Selangor Immigration Department on business stalls allegedly run by foreigners during Thaipusam at the Batu Caves Sri Subramaniar Hindu temple, on Friday night.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects, aged 47 and 56, were held yesterday and were remanded for three days for investigations.

He said the suspects were traders who ran business stalls at the temple premises for the Thaipusam celebrations.

Arifai said the men were identified from several videos of the incident that were shared in the social media and the case is being probed for criminal intimidation and obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his or her duties.

It is learnt that the Immigration Department had lodged a police report on the matter on Saturday.

On Friday night, about 50 Immigration Department personnel had arrived at the temple premises to carry out checks on a tip-off that there were foreigners, namely Pakistanis and Indians, who were illegally conducting business at the temple premises.

As the operation commenced, the personnel were surrounded by a large group of people who heckled, harassed and obstructed them from carrying out their duties.

To avoid any untoward incident as the vicinity was packed with members of the public, the personnel called off the operation and were guided out of the area by the department’s special tactical squad.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said he viewed the incident as a serious matter but it will not deter his personnel from carrying out their duties.